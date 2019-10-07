A Paw-some Halloween will be1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave. Rock Island. “Admission” is donation of dog or cat food, treats, or unstuffed toy to be donated to local shelters. Your dog is welcome to spend the afternoon out with you in the gardens. The afternoon is packed with activities for your four-legged friends and human two-legged companions including Howl-o-ween pet costume contest at 2 p.m., vendors with pet-related items, ask-the-trainer session, photo booth, creativity corner and garden scavenger hunt for all ages. Attendees should use a short, non-retractable leash for dogs, which should be current on rabies vaccinations, have been spayed or neutered and are socialized for encounters with other animals and children.
