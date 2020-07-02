Pawn shops report sales boom despite pandemic

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — Providers of fast money, pawn shops throughout the region have taken on an enhanced profile in an economy turned upside down by the coronavirus.

"We were an essential business because we have loans. Not everyone can get and afford or qualify for a loan at a bank, so for a while we were thinking we were going to be pretty busy," said Mike Pigg, who has owned Mike's Jewelry and Loan, 126 N. Fifth, since 2011.

Instead of being busy providing loans, Pigg and West Quincy Pawn Shop owner Lionel Hammond said the pawn shops have been swamped with customers coming in buying guns, jewelry, electronics and other goods.

"Right now, we are still seeing people coming in with their stimulus checks, and they are in a buying mood. Never in all of my years, have I seen anything like this," said Hammond, who has owned West Quincy Pawn since 1995.

"This is the time of the year that people borrow money because they are going to go and do fun things, take vacations, weekend trips or just do something fun with their family. Because of the pandemic and not being able to work, many people are not going to do those fun things. They are instead looking for something to do that is fun at home, and for a while, we were one of the few places that was open for people to buy anything fun," Hammond said.