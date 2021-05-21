Pederson, Happ, lead Hendricks, Cubs over Cardinals 12-3

Joc Pederson homered on the first pitch of the game, Ian Happ got two hits during an eight-run burst in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-3 Friday night.
Kyle Hendricks (4-4) pitched effectively into the seventh inning as the Cubs won in the first of 19 games between the NL Central rivals this season.
A crowd of 24,282, the largest this year at Busch Stadium, saw the division-leading Cardinals end their five-game home winning streak.
Nico Hoerner had two hits and scored three times for Chicago. Pederson, who hit his 22nd career leadoff homer, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote each drove in two runs.
Hendricks (4-4) allowed one earned run and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Reliever Ryan Helsley (3-2) took the loss.
Hendricks gave way to Tommy Nance with two on and two outs after a fielding error by Rizzo at first base, and an RBI single by Dylan Carlson pulled the Cardinals within 4-3.
The Cubs combined six hits and three walks to break away in the eighth. Happ, who had three hits, started the inning with a single and later added a double. Bote capped it with a two-run single.
Cardinals starter Carlos Martínez pitched six innings, giving up two runs and hitting three batters. He was activated from the 10-day injured list earlier Friday after missing eight games with a sprained right ankle.
Yankees 2, White Sox 1: Gleyber Torres homered late and singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees — moments after a turning a clutch triple play — beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 Friday night following one of the most overpowering displays of starting pitching in major league history.
White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón and counterpart Jordan Montgomery combined for 24 strikeouts during the first game since 1900 in which both starters had at least 10 punchouts while permitting no walks or runs, according to Stats.
After arriving at Yankee Stadium with the American League's best record, Chicago put two runners on to open the ninth against closer Aroldis Chapman (3-0).
Prized rookie Andrew Vaughn hit a sharp grounder toward third, where Gio Urshela stepped on the bag and went around the horn to nip Vaughn and suddenly end the inning as first baseman Luke Voit make a long stretch.
Chapman, who hasn't allowed an earned run in 18 appearances this year, pumped a fist and smiled wide coming off the mound.
Judge singled leading off the bottom half against Evan Marshall (0-2), who pitched out of a major jam in the eighth by getting a line-drive double play. Judge went to second on Urshela's single and slid safely across the plate after Torres ripped a sharp single through the left side for his fifth career walkoff hit.
New York improved to a season-high seven games over .500.
Featuring a wipeout slider that tied right-handed hitters in knots as it swept across the plate, Rodón paired that 85-87 mph signature pitch with a pinpoint 97-98 mph fastball to strike out a career-high 13 in six innings of two-hit ball. He was pulled by Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa after 95 pitches.
Rodón, nearly perfect in a no-hitter April 14 against Cleveland, is putting together a sensational breakout season. On this night, he became the first pitcher to strike out the first five Yankees batters in a road game since Dodgers great Sandy Koufax in the 1963 World Series opener, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Montgomery wasn't quite as overpowering — but just as effective. He struck out a career-best 11 and scattered four hits over seven innings, throwing 68 of 90 pitches for strikes.
Both left-handers bailed out teammates after big defensive blunders, too. Each one was coming off a rough outing — Rodón a loss to Kansas City that marked his first of the season following five straight wins.
Before a Yankee Stadium season-high crowd of 14,011 as pandemic restrictions eased, Torres homered off Michael Kopech to the short right-field porch in the seventh, a drive projected at 345 feet that would not have left any other ballpark in the majors, according to Statcast.
Chicago tied it on Nick Madrigal's check-swing RBI single in the eighth off Jonathan Loaisiga, a flare into shallow right field that ended New York's shutout streak at 29 innings.
Yoán Moncada then sent what appeared to be a base hit into right, but Judge deked Madrigal into thinking he might catch the line drive on a fly. Madrigal held up, Judge grabbed the ball on a hop and threw out Madrigal at second base for a fielder's choice.