WASHINGTON — A group of progressive Democrats on Wednesday ratcheted up pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to punish firebrand conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, whose recent comments likening a Muslim member of Congress to a bomb-carrying terrorist they decried as a "bigoted" incitement to violence that puts "an entire group of Americans" in danger.
"Inaction is to be complicit in Islamophobia," said Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Massachusetts Democrat who is sponsoring a resolution to strip Boebert of her committee assignments. "Without accountability, we embolden further action."
A politics of outrage has thrived in the House Republican conference in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, when supporters of Donald Trump fought police in brutal hand-to-hand combat as they tried to stop Congress from certifying the outcome of the 2020 election.
But rather than discipline members of their conference who are making incendiary comments, Republicans leaders have taken a hands-off approach as they chart a course to retaking the majority with the help of Trump's most ardent supporters. Democrats have tried to police the behavior on their own, and have already this year stripped Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia of their committee assignments.
When it comes to Boebert, however, Pelosi has urged restraint, arguing that punishment will only give her the attention — and fundraising boost — that she seeks.
The approach has led to rising frustrations, particularly among progressive allies of Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota congresswoman whom Boebert has repeatedly targeted with her verbal attacks.