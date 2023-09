Anne M. Jochum, 73, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, davenport.

Charles "Chuck" Heinsius, 75, of Olin passed away September 6, 2023 at Jackson ridge Health Care Center in Maquoketa. arrangements: Henderson-barker Funeral Home, West branch.

Clarence J. Fah Sr., 93, of davenport, Iowa passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at the Generations at rock Island. arrangements are pending at the Runge mortuary & Crematory davenport.

Kevin Miller, age 65, of Dixon, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Wheatland manor. arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, davenport.