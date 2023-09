PENDING

Kyla Lee, 19, of Moline, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 in Moline. Arrangements are pending at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.

Melissa Dewers, 62, of Moline, passed away September 11, 2023, in Moline. Arrangements are pending at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.

Wallace "Wally" Axberg, 70, of Tipton, passed Tuesday, September 12, 2023 in Cedar Manor Nursing Home, Tipton. Arrangements are pending with Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.

Mary E. Behrens (Evans, Hurst), 73, of Davenport, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at her home. Arrangements pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

John H. Wochner, 78, of East Moline, died Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Generations, Rock Island. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Lois Schulmeister, 85, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, formerly of East Moline, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Mary J. Sandler, 89, of Cordova, Illinois, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at her home in Cordova, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Wendt Funeral Home Moline.

Michael Scott Miller, 62, of Davenport, passed away, Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Genesis East Medical Center.

Sheri Dowell, 63, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Friday, September 15, 2023, at Aledo Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Aledo, Illinois. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Erin K. Clark, 34, of Long Beach, California, formerly of Port Byron, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 in Long Beach. Arrangements are pending with Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Betty Caldwell, 84, of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, September 15, 2023, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.