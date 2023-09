PENDING

Robert B. Thede, 76, of Wilton, Iowa, died on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Cedar Manor in Tipton, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.

Andrew N. Jorgensen, 87, of Davenport, died Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Audra JoAnn Nelsen, 93, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Roger D. Woomert, 80, former Fire Chief and Mayor of Princeton, Iowa died on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at his home in Princeton. Arrangements are pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa.

William H. McAdams, 94, of Moline, passed away Tuesday September 5, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Marlene Stumphy, 62, of Aledo, Illinois, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline, Illinois.

Ronald W. DeRiemacker, 63, of Colona, Illinois, passed away at home on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Services are pending with Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, Illinois.

Robert Leroy Whitcomb, 82, of Bettendorf, passed away Thursday September 7, 2023, at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Patricia Leslie, 80, of Moline, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at home. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Alec Penn, 26, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Tuesday, September 6, 2023, at home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.