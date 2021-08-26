Copy/paste the following link to read more about Dog and contact her foster Mom/Dad. https://www.mwbcr.org/all_dogs/cosmo/ Penny is 4 year old... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Copy/paste the following link to read more about Dog and contact her foster Mom/Dad. https://www.mwbcr.org/all_dogs/cosmo/ Penny is 4 year old... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Davenport Police recovered about 40 spent shell casings after a shooting along Grand Avenue left one person wounded Saturday night.
A former president of the Quad Cities Hockey Association is suing after he was suspended for two years from participating in the association.
A LeClaire woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
A corrections officer in the Scott County Jail was assaulted by two juvenile inmates and sustained minor injuries.
The Davenport Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.
A Davenport man was convicted Tuesday by a jury for strangling a 74-year-old man and stealing his car in January 2020.
A Clinton woman awaiting an Aug. 26 sentencing on a methamphetamine conviction from a 2020 arrest was arrested Thursday on meth trafficking charges.
Justin Antonio McGowan, convicted of voluntary manslaughter and going armed with intent in Scott County, failed to report to the Davenport wor…
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A BMW traveling slowly down the shoulder of Interstate 80 with a flat tire prompted an interaction that led to a charge of a…
Cost to extend a floodwall and build a workout room at Modern Woodmen Park required under a new lease agreement with the owners of the Quad Ci…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.