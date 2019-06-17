The world-renowned a capella group Pentatonix will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The group first shot to stardom after winning the third season of the reality competition “The Sing-Off” in 2011.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, TaxSlayer Center, Moline. Tickets $26 and up
