Peonies advance to 3rd generation

While writing today's story about historic gardens, I once again thought about the flower garden on the western Iowa farm where I grew up.
I first wrote about this subject in 2000, then again four years later and now today.
Through the years new information has come to my attention, and, with my advancing years (!), I have increasing concern about this garden's future.
Peonies make up the backbone of the bed — a row that is about 150 feet long, extending from near the road, all the way back through the front yard and into the back yard.
The first plants came from my grandmother, who lived up the road.
The first time I wrote about this topic, I thought that my mother had planted all the peonies, and I titled the column, "She left me a garden."
The point was to explain how I became a gardener and obtained my knowledge of, and interest in, plants.
I absorbed a lot of information about weather, soil and plants from my dad who made our living by raising corn, oats and soybeans.
But there was something else.
There were the flowers.
Peonies plus irises, "Sweet William" phlox and "Bridal Wreath" spirea.
My mother died before she could teach me about gardening, and yet, she taught me a lot, I realized. She left me that garden.
It was a mass of plants that needed weeding, that needed care. I could have turned my back on it, I suppose, but that didn't occur to me.
In doing the weeding and giving the care, I learned the names of these plants, along with an appreciation for their needs and personalities. More than that, though, I learned there was value in doing this. Value in taking care of plants, in making the world more beautiful, in enjoying beauty.
In later years, I learned that my mother didn't personally plant this garden. Digging in the sod and preparing a bed for flowers apparently was one of the chores assigned to my older sisters to keep them gainfully occupied.
Either way, the important thing is that my mother thought flowers were important. Give us bread, but give us roses, too.
A good lesson.
As time went on, I left home and my father became unable to take care of everything as he wanted to. The peonies got invaded by brome grass, stinging nettle, even trees.
My dad hired someone to mow the lawn, and they left the strip where the peonies were, but every year that strip got to looking less like peonies and more like those other things. There was talk about mowing the entire yard, peonies and all.
Then, about 20 years ago, one of my sisters — who had spent a lifetime as a bedside nurse, professor responsible for the accreditation of the College of Nursing of Micronesia and daughter who had actually planted some of those peonies — came home to live.
Full of strength, energy and enthusiasm, she yanked the flower bed back from the brink. Out, stinging nettle! Out brome grass! Out volunteer trees!
And the flowers came back. The peony plants that got their start nearly 70 years ago once again bloom pink in June.
But, what next? What will happen when my sisters no longer live there?
One thing I do know. Those flowers have had a good run. And in the backyard of a house in Davenport, in a bed planted by our daughter and her husband, one of those peonies is lifting its face to the sun.
And so it goes.
