Peoria 7, Quad-Cities 0
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Peoria
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Adolph cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pena ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gorman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Valdez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Whalen 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Costes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cedeno dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Lacroix dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan 2b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Holderbach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hensley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Riley cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
Pineda rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Perez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-Dennis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ynfante lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dawson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|Quad-Cities
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
|Peoria
|012
|130
|00X
|--
|7
E -- Gorman (1). CS -- Lacroix (1). DP -- Q-C 1, Peoria 1. LOB -- QC 4, Peoria 11. 2B -- Pineda (1), Dawson (1); Cedeno (2), Donovan (4). HR -- Whalen (1). SF -- Herrera.
|Quad Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Moclair (L, 0-2)
|2.1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Castellanos
|2.2
|6
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Conn
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Torres
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Peoria
|Parsons (W, 3-0)
|9.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
WP -- Moclair; Parsons 3. HBP -- Donovan 2 (by Moclair, by Conn). U -- Kevin Mandzuk, Edwin Jimenez. T -- 2:53. A -- 1,171.
