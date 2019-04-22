Peoria 7, Quad-Cities 0

Quad-CitiesabrhbiPeoriaabrhbi
Adolph cf 3000Nootbaar rf 110
Pena ss 400Gorman 3b 512
Valdez 2b 3000Whalen 1b 4212
Costes lf 400Cedeno dh 5111
Lacroix dh 2000Donovan 2b 2221
Holderbach c 3000Herrera c 411
Hensley 1b 3Riley cf 422

Pineda rf

 2010Perez ss 40
 -Dennis rf 100Ynfante lf 41
Dawson 3b 3010     
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals28020Totals337107
Quad-Cities 000000000--0  
Peoria 01213000X--7  

-- Gorman (1). CS -- Lacroix (1). DP -- Q-C 1, Peoria 1. LOB -- QC 4, Peoria 11. 2B -- Pineda (1), Dawson (1); Cedeno (2), Donovan (4). HR -- Whalen (1). SF -- Herrera.

Quad Cities iphrerbbso
Moclair (L, 0-2)2.112222
Castellanos2.265513
Conn1.120010
Torres1.210025
Peoria      
Parsons (W, 3-0)9.020036
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

WP -- Moclair; Parsons 3. HBP -- Donovan 2 (by Moclair, by Conn). U -- Kevin Mandzuk, Edwin Jimenez. -- 2:53. -- 1,171.

