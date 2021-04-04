Perennial plant of the year, calamint, a perfect pick for pollinators

URBANA, Ill. -- Calamint, a sun-loving, low-growing, bushy perennial with long-lasting blooms that benefit pollinators, is the plant of the year as named by Perennial Plant Association.

“Like a cloud of confetti, tiny white flowers, sometimes touched with pale blue, appear on calamint branches from early summer to fall,” says Martha Smith, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.

Since 1990, Perennial Plant Association members have voted for a standout perennial to showcase annually. These plants are always low maintenance with multiple-season interest and are suitable for a wide range of growing climates, according to the association.

Calamint, Calamintha nepeta subsp. Nepeta, is a member of the mint family and is an excellent companion for an herb garden, does wonderfully in containers, and is lovely cascading over low retaining walls.

“It is low maintenance, undemanding, and dependable," Smith says.

With blooms from early summer until frost, calamint supports bees, butterflies, and other pollinators, while its aromatic foliage is deer resistant.