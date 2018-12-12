We can understand why one might hesitate to ask.
After all, three times in the last 32 years voters in Davenport have rejected the idea of four-year terms for the mayor and city council. And the last time, in 2006, it was a bloodbath. Sixty-four percent of voters turned up their noses at the idea.
Still, the arguments for a change are sound. Elected leaders would have more time to master the City Hall bureaucracy, to focus on long-term goals — and spend less time hustling and posturing for votes but instead working to build a solid case for them.
We realize this question is 0 and 3 with voters in recent memory. But we don’t think this means Davenport voters are dead set against four-year terms forever.
We do think they are dead set against getting stuck with a lemon or being played.
Let’s face it, the wrong person gets voted in and it’s better to give him or her the boot in two years rather than having to wait four years. We get that. But how often does that really happen? Incumbents on the city council usually get re-elected. Very few get tossed out. That being so, why not skip the middle step?
This newspaper has long advocated four-year terms, but we started thinking about this again after Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch announced last week that he won’t run for re-election next year. On Saturday, we noted that will open up the opportunity for a wide-open debate on a range of issues facing our city.
We think these debates are good. And, we suspect, people prone to voting against four-year terms like them, too. But, at some point, the debate needs to move to the council table and off the campaign trail. That’s where we think the most good is done.
Already, most of Davenport’s peers have gone to four-year terms.
Frankly, we think one of the reasons it hasn't been passed in Davenport may be the way that voters were asked.
In 2006, the ballot issue was probably too closely identified with DavenportOne, a forerunner to the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce. In addition, the election was held on a Tuesday in July. And a lot of folks thought, rightly or wrongly, they were being played, that the July date was a tactic to keep turnout low and confined to true believers.
We think that's a big reason that 64 percent voted 'no.'
So, what about the earlier votes?
In 1986, the proposal only fell about 220 votes short out of nearly 23,000 ballots cast. Five years later, the margin was a little wider but it was still a contest.
Both elections were held in November. And in 1986, the proposal didn’t stem from the chamber of commerce or some other perceived power center, but the Scott County League of Women Voters, longtime advocates of good government.
Somewhere along the way, the idea of four-year terms in Davenport got tarnished with the idea that it only would benefit special interests.
Frankly, we think the opposite.
Aldermen who don’t have to worry about getting re-elected every two years have greater power to turn away special interests. It is true the lengthier terms would give them more time to sock away money for re-election. But, frankly, money has rarely been the decider in city council elections in this town.
In the long run, we believe longer terms will make a smarter city council, less knee-jerk and with a greater ability to represent the will of their constituents.
The key to success will be to ask voters the right way – holding the vote during a general election and grounding the effort among citizens who do, and are perceived to, have the best interests of the City of Davenport at heart.
We’re not sure when such an initiative will appear on the ballot again. But we believe it should be soon. Davenport deserves it.
