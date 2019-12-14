Perry, Navy trickery top Army

Army coach Jeff Monken said Hopkins had a pulled hamstring and only practiced once this week.

"He wasn't going to be able to just turn it on and open up," Monken said.

Perry needed just four plays to even the score on his first dynamic run of the game that sent the Mids into a frenzy. The traditional Philly game drew 68,075 fans and ESPN's "College GameDay" was on hand. The Cadets and Midshipmen stood, saluted, bounced and cheered for the entirety of what's billed as “America's Game." Trump made a return visit for the second straight year. Trump also was at the 2016 game as president-elect.

Trump wore a red "Keep America Great" hat for the traditional coin flip in misty conditions. Army called heads, the coin landed tails and the Midshipmen deferred possession. The referee said before the toss it was with, "great pride, great honor, to welcome our Commander in Chief, our President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Mr. President, thank you for all that you do."

With pride and patriotism stretched end zone to end zone, Trump sat on the Army side of the field in the first half and crossed the field to the Navy side for the second half.