Person suffers nonlife-threatening injuries in Friday afternoon shooting

One man suffered what Davenport police are describing as a non-life-threatening injuries during a shooting Friday afternoon at the intersection of Iowa and East Locust streets.
Police said the incident was reported at 2:22 p.m. and that two vehicles were shooting at one another.
The injured man checked himself in at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
Police located numerous shell casings in the parking lot of the QC Mart, located at the corner of Iowa and East Locust streets, and along Iowa Street just south of Locust Street.
Blood evidence, firearms, a magazine with live rounds and bullet casings were the evidence recovered from the parking lot of the QC Mart. A pickup parked in the lot of the QC Mart appeared to have been riddled with bullets.
A business just west of the QC Mart, called Cloud 9 Glass, 332 E. Locust St., had one of its plate glass windows shot out by a stray round.
Perma Knerr, was buying a phone in the Metro PC store that is just across Locust Street from the QC Mart when she heard the gunshots.
“I counted 12 shots,” Knerr said. “It’s my favorite gas station. I like to pull up there with my music bumping and get my smokes.”
There was about minute in between two volleys, she said. “They went down and I was like, ‘OK, we’ve got to get down.’ And while I was down after the first round of everything he must have reloaded or something because the shooting began again.”
“I came outside once I saw the first police car show up,” she said. “I was counting and I heard 12 shots. It was chaos.”
Davenport police shut down all four lanes of East Locust Street traffic from Pershing Avenue to LeClaire Street. Onlookers from area neighborhoods gathered to watch the police work.
It was the second shooting incident in Davenport in less than 24 hours.
One man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening at the Brady Mart convenience store, 3107 Brady St., Davenport police said.
That shooting was reported at 7:32 p.m.
The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he was treated and released.
Jaterrius Deivonte Greer, 19, was arrested in connection with that incident. Greer was injured in an exchange of gunfire with another person.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
