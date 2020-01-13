You are the owner of this article.
Pete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg

123119-qct-qca-peteeditboard-008

2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to members of the Quad-City Times Editorial Board Monday, December 30, 2019.

 Kevin E. Schmidt/
  • Legalize marijuana and expunge past convictions
  • Eliminate incarceration for drug possession and reduce drug offense-sentences retroactively.
  • Eliminate mandatory minimums
  • Abolish private federal prisons will be abolished.
  • End "for-profit bail industry"
  • Establish "National Review Board" to start a federal database documenting police use of force and to aim for the abolition of qualified and absolute immunity among law enforcement.
  • Expand background checks to apply to all sales of guns and ammunition.
  • Create a permit-to-purchase licensing system for guns and ammunition
  • Pass a federal law requiring gun owners to notify authorities when their guns go missing.
  • Re-ban the sale of assault weapons and magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammo.
  • Domestic abuse perpetrators to turn over firearms they already own.
