- Legalize marijuana and expunge past convictions
- Eliminate incarceration for drug possession and reduce drug offense-sentences retroactively.
- Eliminate mandatory minimums
- Abolish private federal prisons will be abolished.
- End "for-profit bail industry"
- Establish "National Review Board" to start a federal database documenting police use of force and to aim for the abolition of qualified and absolute immunity among law enforcement.
- Expand background checks to apply to all sales of guns and ammunition.
- Create a permit-to-purchase licensing system for guns and ammunition
- Pass a federal law requiring gun owners to notify authorities when their guns go missing.
- Re-ban the sale of assault weapons and magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammo.
- Domestic abuse perpetrators to turn over firearms they already own.
Pete Buttigieg