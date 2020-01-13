- $2 trillion environmental plan ranked eighth out of 14 plans on the “Green New Deal Candidates Scorecard” from the group Data for Progress.
- Net-zero emissions by 2050
- Economy-wide tax on carbon emissions.
- Create a $250 billion "American Clean Energy Bank" to fund local clean energy projects
- 10-year, $250 billion "Global Investment Initiative" to spur development and specifically to counter China's Belt and Road initiative.
- 10-year, $200 billion fund for the "training and transition" of displaced workers.
- Convene “Pittsburgh Climate Summit” in his first 100 days in office so cities across the U.S. and world can share best practices.
Pete Buttigieg