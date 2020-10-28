PGA Tour goes from West Coast to middle of Atlantic Ocean

PGA Tour Champions

Timbertech Championship

Notes: Bernhard Langer has won the tournament twice, in 2010 and 2019, and he was runner-up twice in between. ... Jim Furyk is playing in his fifth PGA Tour Champions event and already has won twice. He is No. 9 on the money list with $725,700. That's more than he made in three of his last four years on the PGA Tour. ... The tournament dates to 2007 when former Ryder Cup captain Mark James won his third and final PGA Tour Champions event. ... Country rap artist Colt Ford is playing on a sponsor exemption, as is Gary Nicklaus. ... Ernie Els, Furyk, Phil Mickelson and Miguel Angel Jimenez have combined to win eight of the 13 tournaments on the pandemic-shortened schedule this season. ... Mark Calcavecchia is in the field after a bout with COVID-19. He won the tournament two years ago.