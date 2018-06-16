A historical photographic essay of the Mississippi River dating to the 1800s will be presented at noon Monday at the Davenport Public Library- Fairmount Street Branch, 3000 N. Fairmount St.
The presentation by Bob Bryant, retired director/naturalist of the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center and former director of the Clinton County Conservation Board, is the monthly forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
Bryant will take the audience on a photographic tour of the Upper Mississippi River through the camera lens of Henry Bosse who, in 1874, was hired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a cartographer to make maps, navigational charts, and plans for levees and channel improvements.
In 1882, under the supervision of Rock Island District Engineer Maj. Alexander Mackenzie, Bosse began the 10-year task of surveying and mapping the Upper Mississippi River from the St. Anthony Falls in Minneapolis to the confluence of the Illinois River and the Mississippi upstream from St. Louis.
Photography was not a part of his assignment, but Bosse took his camera and a supply of glass plates with him.
He took some 300 images of the river, shorelines, bridges, boats, towns, snag removals, installing wing-dams, closing dams and canals. His river photos are thought to be the first photographic map of a major river. He printed his photos as blue cyanotypes, using a simple, low-cost process to produce cyan blueprints.
He bound a good number of his cyanotypes in leather albums to be given to friends and fellow employees. John Afinson, U.S. Park Service historian said: "The photos are not static images. They're an essay of transformation of the Upper Mississippi Valley at the end of the 19th century."
Lunch is available for a $5 donation. To RSVP, contact Jan McClurg at jan.mcclurg@ia.nacdnet.net.
For more information about Partners of Scott County Watersheds, go to http://partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.
