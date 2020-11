Tessa Bartell, Ansley Boorn and Jayden Everson of Wilton competed in Class III Dance; Louisa-Muscatine's Grace Terry and Avery Wilson competed in Class III Dance; and Louisa-Muscatine's Maya Ziegenhorn, Piper Brant, Madalyn Preston and Abby Kemper competed in Small School Color Guard on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.