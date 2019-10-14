From 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Pianist Envy – dueling pianos – will be featured at the Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport, with Freddy Allen and Brian Skow. Seating is limited. Admission is free, but there is a $10 minimum purchase per person for this ages 21-and-older show.

