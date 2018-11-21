PIMPROV, an improv group based in Chicago, is returning to The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, this weekend. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. for the Saturday night show. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 at the door. You can reserve tickets at the Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse ticket office, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733 or visiting at www.thecirca21speakeasy.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments