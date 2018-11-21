PIMPROV, an improv group based in Chicago, is returning to The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, this weekend. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. for the Saturday night show. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 at the door. You can reserve tickets at the Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse ticket office, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733 or visiting at www.thecirca21speakeasy.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.