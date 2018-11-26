The Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse has tapped "Pinocchio" for the theater's first family musical of the 2018-2019 season. The show opened last week and runs through Dec. 29 at Circa '21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Show-only tickets cost $11 and cost more with brunch service. For the full list of show times and to purchase tickets, visit www.circa21.com.

Through Dec. 29, Circa '21, $11 and up

