The Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse has tapped "Pinocchio" for the theater's first family musical of the 2018-2019 season. The show opened last week and runs through Dec. 29 at Circa '21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Show-only tickets cost $11 and cost more with brunch service. For the full list of show times and to purchase tickets, visit www.circa21.com.
Through Dec. 29, Circa '21, $11 and up
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.