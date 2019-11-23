Pioneer Village Christmas Walk

A Christmas Walk will be featured from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. Kids can make Christmas crafts, write letters to Santa, have pictures taken with Santa and make "reindeer food." Visitors can listen to old-time Christmas music in the church, buy chili, cookies, hot drinks and gifts, watch black-smithing and enjoy Christmas decorations throughout the village. Admission is a donation of pet supply item(s) or money that will be distributed to Humane Society of Scott County and Down by the Creek Companion Animal Sanctuary. Well-mannered pets are welcome to come visit Santa. Pets are not allowed in the soda fountain or saloon.