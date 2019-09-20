Enjoy traditional, ragtime, jazz and country music from the 1800s to the 1960s, along with food, dance and fun from noon-4:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. The event is rain or shine, and festivalgoers are welcome to bring a picnic lunch and lawn chairs. Food vendors will be onsite. For more information, visit scottcountyiowa.com/conservation.
Noon-4:30 p.m., Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, Long Grove. Free
