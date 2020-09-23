Pirates cool off Hendricks, slip past playoff-bound Cubs 2-1

Richard Rodriguez worked the ninth for his fourth save, striking out Ian Happ with a runner on second at the end of a nine-pitch at-bat.

Hendricks came 3-0 with a 1.21 ERA in his last four starts, his precise blend of off-speed stuff baffling hitters along the way. Frazier wasn't fooled in the first inning and neither was Hayes as they became the first Pirate teammates to lead off the game with consecutive home runs since Jose Tabata and Neil Walker did it on Sept. 20, 2013.

Cameron Maybin doubled twice for the Cubs but Chicago managed just five hits total and went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and left at least one runner on base in each of the last four innings.

Royals 12, Cardinals 3: Salvador Perez and Franchy Cordero hit two homers and drove in five runs apiece, and the out-of-contention Kansas City Royals proceeded to pummel the playoff-chasing St. Louis Cardinals 12-3 in their series finale Wednesday night.

The Cardinals (27-26) remain 3½ games back of first-place Chicago in the NL Central after the Cubs lost to Pittsburgh earlier in the day, but they had their edge for the No. 2 spot in the division nearly wiped out. The Reds (29-28) beat the Brewers (27-28) in their series finale to close within percentage points of St. Louis headed toward a pivotal final weekend.