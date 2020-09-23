Pirates cool off Hendricks, slip past playoff-bound Cubs 2-1

Adam Frazier and Ke'Bryan Hayes led off the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back homers off Kyle Hendricks, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates all the offense they needed to slip by the playoff-bound Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Wednesday night.
The Cubs clinched their fifth postseason spot in six years on Tuesday night and maintain a fairly healthy lead in the NL Central with four days left in the regular season.
Still, the offense remains a bit of an issue for the Cubs. They have scored nine runs total while dropping four of their last five games.
Frazier turned on the fourth pitch he saw from Hendricks (6-5) and sent it to the railing atop the seats in right field and Hayes continued his impressive rookie season when he followed with his fourth of the season, a lined shot to right-center field.
Hendricks surrendered little else over 7⅔ innings, giving up two runs on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts but the Cubs lost their second straight when they couldn't get much of anything going against Pittsburgh's Trevor Williams and four relievers.
Williams (2-8) ended a nightmarish season on a high note, settling down after Anthony Rizzo's 11th home run in the top of the first to record just his second win in 15 starts dating back to last season. Williams struck out four against three walks and three hits to provide him with a dash of momentum heading into an uncertain offseason.
Richard Rodriguez worked the ninth for his fourth save, striking out Ian Happ with a runner on second at the end of a nine-pitch at-bat.
Hendricks came 3-0 with a 1.21 ERA in his last four starts, his precise blend of off-speed stuff baffling hitters along the way. Frazier wasn't fooled in the first inning and neither was Hayes as they became the first Pirate teammates to lead off the game with consecutive home runs since Jose Tabata and Neil Walker did it on Sept. 20, 2013.
Cameron Maybin doubled twice for the Cubs but Chicago managed just five hits total and went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and left at least one runner on base in each of the last four innings.
Royals 12, Cardinals 3: Salvador Perez and Franchy Cordero hit two homers and drove in five runs apiece, and the out-of-contention Kansas City Royals proceeded to pummel the playoff-chasing St. Louis Cardinals 12-3 in their series finale Wednesday night.
The Cardinals (27-26) remain 3½ games back of first-place Chicago in the NL Central after the Cubs lost to Pittsburgh earlier in the day, but they had their edge for the No. 2 spot in the division nearly wiped out. The Reds (29-28) beat the Brewers (27-28) in their series finale to close within percentage points of St. Louis headed toward a pivotal final weekend.
Both of Perez's homers came off Carlos Martinez (0-3), who departed with a strained lower back with two runners on and nobody out in the sixth. Seth Elledge inherited a 1-0 count against Cordero, who had just returned from a wrist injury, and he crushed his first homer of the year two pitches later to extend the Kansas City lead.
Cordero added a solo shot off Kodi Whitley in the seventh for his second career multi-homer game.
Indians 3, White Sox 2: Shane Bieber lowered his ERA to 1.63 in his final regular-season start, the lowest in the American League since Luis Tiant's 1.60 for Cleveland in 1968, and Jordan Luplow hit a game-ending home run that gave the Indians a 3-2 win over Chicago on Wednesday night.
The loss dropped the White Sox into second place in the AL Central at 34-22, a half-game behind Minnesota (35-22). Chicago has lost a season-high four in a row and is 1-5 on a seven-game trip.
Bieber, who leads the big leagues with eight wins, allowed an unearned run and two hits in five innings with 10 strikeouts. The right-hander also is first in baseball with 122 strikeouts and eight double-digit strikeout games.
Bieber lowered his major league-leading ERA from 1.74 and will open the postseason for Cleveland. Chicago's Dallas Keuchel is second in the AL at 2.04 heading into his start in the series finale Thursday.
