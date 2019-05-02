Quad-Cities starters Brett Conine and Nivaldo Rodriguez combined to throw 14 innings of scoreless baseball and the River Bandits swept the Lake County Captains in a doubleheader Thursday, 7-2 and 1-0.
In Game 1, which was a continuation of a game suspended in the top of the first inning Wednesday night, Quad-Cities started the day leading 2-0 with one out and the bases loaded. Singles by Cesar Salazar and Trey Dawson upped that to 4-0 before the road half of the first ended.
After an Alex McKenna single made it 5-0 in the fourth, and Conine (2-2) kept the Captains off the board for seven innings, giving up just one hit, walking none and striking out seven.
The Captains scored twice in the eighth off Q-C reliever Felipe Tejada to make the score 5-2, but the Bandits responded with two runs in the ninth. Enmanuel Valdez's double, the game's only extra base hit, plated Austin Dennis, and Jeremy Pena's sacrifice fly scored McKenna.
In Game 2, the River Bandits' offense didn't give Rodriguez (3-1) much run support, but the right-hander made the one run hold up, going all seven innings and striking out nine for the shutout.
David Hensley's second-inning single and Jonathan Lacroix's double set up an RBI groundout from Trey Dawson for the game's only run.
LumberKings fall to Whitecaps
A six-run fifth inning proved to be the undoing of Clinton starter Manuel Rodriguez (1-1) in a 7-4 loss to West Michigan on Thursday.
Seven of the Whitecaps' 11 hits and three of their four doubles came during the inning, as West Michigan batted around against Rodriguez.
Sean Reynolds had a homer and an RBI single to propel the LumberKings' offense, and Will Banfield added a solo home run in the fourth that temporarily gave Clinton a 4-1 lead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.