WILTON, Iowa — Behind a gem of a pitching performance, solid defense and a couple of timely hits, the Wilton Beavers' season marches on.
The two Beaver players who led the charge for Wilton on Saturday night were first baseman Jared Townsend and starting pitcher Collin McCrabb.
Townsend provided plenty of offense with two doubles and four RBIs while McCrabb controlled the Bulldog lineup on the mound with a shutout win, allowing just three Bulldog hits as the Beavers (24-4) defeated Mediapolis 4-0 in their Class 2A substate district final in Wilton.
"It means a lot," McCrabb said of the win. "We're playing a lot of good baseball right now. Our bats came alive, a lot better than last game, so hopefully we can carry that over to the next game."
McCrabb helped the cause from the plate as well as he reached base in each of his three plate appearances. But it was his teammate Townsend who made the most noise going for two doubles in back-to-back at-bats in which he drove in all of the Beavers' four runs.
"(Townsend) was struggling a little bit at the plate (but) he came in today and got some extra reps in," Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said, "it paid off for him he got some big hits for us tonight, that three-run double was huge."
Mediapolis' (19-9) best chance at a comeback bid came in the sixth when Drayven Fenton and Nick Ensminger led off with a pair of walks. After two outs were recorded Alex Diewold singled for the Bulldogs but some slick fielding by Wilton — particularly left fielder Brayton Wade — kept any runs from crossing home and the Bulldogs remained scoreless.
Wilton advances to play the winner of Central Lee and Davis County Tuesday in Washington.
