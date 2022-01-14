Pixie
Pixie is a white shorthair kitten with a black spot on top of her head and is approx 4-5 months... View on PetFinder
The Hawkeyes opened the Big Ten Conference season by winning two duals over the weekend but, Iowa dropped from first to second in the weekly National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division I team poll released Tuesday.
Parker Belz sentenced to 25 years in prison, with no parole eligibility until 17½ years, for the death of Italia Kelly
The Davenport man charged with killing Italia Marie Kelly during a night of civil unrest in the Quad-Cities in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to…
Bettendorf Police on Friday caught two probationers out of Rock Island County as they were allegedly stealing copper wiring from the Alter Met…
Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities will move into a permanent space at Heather Glen Crossing strip mall.
A 5-year-old Davenport girl who was dropped off by a school bus three miles from her home in 2007 now is a 20-year-old woman with questions.
What's going up in the Quad-Cities? Here's a peek at 11 businesses and other things new and coming soon to the QC
Here's a peek at 11 businesses and other things new and coming soon to the Quad-Cities:
A German Shepherd was shot and killed in Bettendorf Tuesday after reportedly chasing someone who had been standing in a neighbor's front yard.
Mike Zeglin, one of three brothers who founded a Quad-City appliance company, has died.
A Blue Grass man charged with growing psilocybin mushrooms was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation.
Davenport city officials last summer deemed the Crestwood Apartments on E. 37th Street uninhabitable, displacing dozens of renters, after owners and management failed to make repairs to respond to substandard housing conditions. Now, roughly 20 renters face a similar prospect as the same Minnesota-based housing cooperative has failed to make repairs to address substandard housing conditions at another of its Davenport rental properties.