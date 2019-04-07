Brothers Andrew and Peter Lopez describe their soon-to-open downtown Davenport restaurant with one phrase: "Rock 'n' roll pizza."
In other words, this isn't your grandmother's pizza restaurant. The Davenport siblings plan to open the by-the-slice New York style pizza joint on April 20, at 429 E. 3rd St., the former home of Panini & Friends. The panini restaurant closed in December, roughly one year after opening.
In addition to selling "the freshest, biggest slice of pizza in the Quad-Cities," plus unique takes on margaritas and other cocktails, LoPiez will be a place by rock 'n' rollers, for rock 'n' rollers, said Andrew Lopez.
"Be ready, because it's going to be crazy," Andrew Lopez said. "We're going to have a lot of music, good food, and we're working with Ruby's next door on outdoor shows. It's going to be a party."
Leading up to the late-April opening, the brothers have been having fun promoting LoPiez. Their marketing includes a billboard above the restaurant, constant Instagram photos — including one with Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch — and several videos.
In one video, the brothers are seen riding a tandem bike along the Mississippi River and tossing pizza dough in the air.
The brothers have spent their careers in the service industry, starting out as janitors in the Quad-Cities, cleaning up after Bingo nights and wedding receptions. In their early 20s, they moved to Colorado, where Andrew Lopez worked for Mellow Mushroom, helping to expand the store's brand.
Back in the Quad-Cities, they worked at Great River Brewery while looking at options for starting their own business together.
One day, Andrew Lopez said he was tossing a towel up in the air like pizza dough. A customer asked if he's in the pizza business. And everything clicked.
"I've been doing pizzas for a long time," he said. "It's a very familiar concept. It's just weird that it's my concept now that we're rolling with."
Having toured with bands, the brothers also have had the opportunity to try styles of pizza from across the country.
"I was in a touring band and a tour manager for eight years or so in Denver, so I tried pizza all over," Andrew Lopez said. "And my favorite was New York style pizza, hand-tossed and served by the slice."
Now, the brothers have developed their own take on the New York slice. At their restaurant, they'll also offer vegetarian and vegan options, appetizers and salads. They plan to have late night hours on the weekends, until around 3 a.m.
Being in the music scene also has opened their eyes to the struggles of touring bands, the owners said. Here's where the "rock 'n' roll" comes in.
They plan to fill the restaurant with rock, punk and other music, plus artwork by Johnnie Cluney, a local artist best known for his work with Daytrotter.
To promote their new pizza recipe, the brothers have been going to shows, breweries and businesses and dropping off pies. Last year, they held their first "LoPiez presents" show, out of Andrew Lopez's duplex.
"We brought a bunch of pizzas and beer, and everybody loved it," he said. "That's the vibe we want. Rock 'n' roll. We want everybody to have a chill, good time."
They plan to support the local music scene by bringing in new acts, offering a place for artists to perform, plus partnering with venues and businesses. And, they're starting a new artist alliance program, where an artist can help craft, design and name the restaurant's "pizza of the month."
At the end of the month, Peter Lopez said a portion of sales will be donated to the artist, for them to use to help fund tours and other costs. And, he said Cluney plans to draw an album cover for each pizza.
Andrew Lopez said the new restaurant's name, LoPiez, is a tribute to their family, who helped make the business possible.
"It's all about our family," he said. "That's a big part of the reason why we wanted it to be associated with our last name. This would never have been possible without our dad, grandpa, mom, aunts, uncles and entire family."
