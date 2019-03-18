The little ones probably know of PJ Masks, the animated TV series that features preschoolers who become caped crusaders at night. The show comes to life at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, at 3 p.m. Saturday, teaching lessons about friendship, forgiveness and working together. Tickets, $25-$55, are available at ticketmaster.com.

