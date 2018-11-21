Converted 44 of 47 point-after kicks, made a metro-best nine field goals (long of 43) and had 50 touchbacks on his 67 kickoffs.
Breaking
PK, Keegan Schmidt, Bettendorf, 5-7, 165, sr.
promotion
Explore millions of historical pages from your local newspaper for just $7.95.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.