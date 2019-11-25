PK Reed Shea, Bettendorf 5-9 160 sr.
0 comments

PK Reed Shea, Bettendorf 5-9 160 sr.

  • Updated
  • 0
Reed Shea

Shea

Converted 48 of 53 point-after kicks, booted through a 44-yard FG and had 43 touchbacks. He also had a season-long punt of 53.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News