Plan now for decades of fresh fruit

URBANA, Ill. – The end of winter is a great time to make plans for new garden ventures.

“A perennial fruit garden is a great project with years of benefits,” says Bruce Black, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator. “Proper planning and set up can give you decades’ worth of fresh produce.”

Begin by looking at the landscape and deciding if and how much space is available for new additions. Tree fruit, such as apples, peaches, and cherries, need more space than small fruits, such as kiwis, strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries. Those with limited space can consider container fruits.

Next, consider the site. Fruit plantings prefer a full-sun, fertile location. Planting in an elevated or sloped site helps with water drainage and air circulation. A windbreak helps tree fruits in the winter and keeping out of low-laying areas helps to avoid frost pockets.

“Make sure you pick a convenient location close to a water source,” Black says. “If it is out of sight, gardeners may not prioritize its maintenance, or prefer not to walk to a distant site in the heat of the summer.”

Doing a soil test provides a baseline of nutrients and pH, and changes can be made, as needed, for fruit crop varieties.