Depending upon what you're growing, a vegetable garden cannot, alas, be planted in one day.
Some vegetables are early-season, cool-weather crops that need to be planted "as soon as the ground can be worked" in the spring while others should not be planted until all danger of frost is past, usually mid-May in the Quad-City region.
The early-season vegetables include radishes, lettuce, onions and peas.
The warm-weather vegetables include tomatoes and peppers.
Seed packets and the plastic packs that hold bedding plants contain information on when and how to plant.
Avoid root disturbance as much as possible when transplanting. Try to transplant late in the afternoon or during a cloudy day. For best growth, give each plant one or two cups of liquid starter fertilizer immediately after setting it in the ground. Prepare a liquid starter fertilizer by adding two tablespoons of a complete fertilizer (such as 5-10-5 or 6-10-4) to each gallon of water.
