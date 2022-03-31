Playcrafters Barn Theatre is full May 12

Member reservations have already filled the Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline to attend the Plus 60 Club free 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, performance of Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced” directed by Madelyn Dorta.

Sorry, but no more vacant seats are available, and reservations are no longer being accepted for the Club’s May 12 event.

Alternatively, please be aware that Playcrafters is selling $13 senior (62+) and $15 general admission tickets for the “A Murder is Announced” performances on the weekends of May 6-8 and May 13-15. You have the option of visiting www.playcrafters.com to purchase tickets online for the public performances.

The good news is that you can look forward to another opportunity to attend a Plus 60 event in the fall at Playcrafters Barn Theatre. Watch for a future announcement in early September on the Plus 60 page.

