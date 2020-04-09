Player of the year: Caleb Delzell, Camanche, sr.
Player of the year: Caleb Delzell, Camanche, sr.

Camanche senior Caleb Delzell

The Class 2A first team all-state selection by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 blocks per game along with shooting 57.4%. Headed to play at Kirkwood Community College, Delzell was a River Valley Conference Elite team selection and helped Camanche register a 23-4 record and a third-place finish at the state tournament. He finished his career with 965 points and 603 rebounds.

