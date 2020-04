The three-year varsity standout was named first team Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State for Class 1A for the second straight year, and also earned first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors after averaging 22.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. He became the Flying Geese's second-leading career scorer this season and currently sits at 1,894 points.