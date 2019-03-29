Deonte Billups, Moline

Deonte Billups led the Western Big 6 Conference in scoring at 21.4 points per game.

Sr., F: First-team Associated Press All-State and second-team IBCA All-State in Class 4A; Set Moline records for scoring in a season (731 points) and career (1,676); Averaged 24.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

