Player of the year: Tori Michel, Bellevue Marquette, sr.

Michel was named a Class 1A all-state second team selection by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association for the second straight year and earned third team all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. She averaged 13.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in leading the Mohawks to a 24-2 campaign and the state semifinals for the second consecutive year. Also a four-year state qualifier in swimming, Michel leaves the Mohawks with 796 rebounds and 155 blocks, both school records.