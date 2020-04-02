Player of the year: Tori Michel, Bellevue Marquette, sr.
Player of the year: Tori Michel, Bellevue Marquette, sr.

Gehlen Catholic vs Marquette Catholic state basketball

Marquette Catholic's Tori Michel pulls in a rebound in front of Gehlen's Rachel Langel during Gehlen Catholic vs Marquette Catholic Class 1A quarterfinal action Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Michel was one of three Mohawks to record double-doubles to send the team to today's semifinal game against Bishop Garrigan.

Michel was named a Class 1A all-state second team selection by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association for the second straight year and earned third team all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. She averaged 13.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in leading the Mohawks to a 24-2 campaign and the state semifinals for the second consecutive year. Also a four-year state qualifier in swimming, Michel leaves the Mohawks with 796 rebounds and 155 blocks, both school records.

