For the second time in four years, a common thought about the John Deere Classic was rebuked in emphatic fashion this summer.
The thinking is that most of the top PGA Tour players avoid the annual Quad-Cities Tour stop the week before The Open Championship because of a condensed travel schedule. Most guys like to get to Europe in advance of the season's third — or next year, final — major of the season. Getting acclimated to the time change and playing a links style golf course is much more important than playing in the States.
Well, that's what they claim, at least.
Try telling that to Francesco Molinari and Zach Johnson. Those two, after competing well in the John Deere Classic, have jumped on the tournament's charter flight across the Atlantic and six days later walked off with the coveted Claret Jug. Molinari accomplished that feat last week, and Johnson did it in 2015 when he out-dueled Jordan Spieth — who also hopped the Q-C-Open charter — when he still had golf's Grand Slam in play.
I guess it's safe to call that line of thinking a major misconception, especially with nine of the 16 players on this year's charter making the cut at Carnoustie and seven of them finishing inside the top 51. Among those was Johnson, who was atop the big yellow leaderboard into the third round.
“It certainly proves you can play here for full FedEx Cup points and get to the site of the British Open in a hassle-free fashion, rested and ready to be competitive,” said Clair Peterson, JDC tournament director.
It also proves that offering the charter flight to get players to the United Kingdom was a stroke of genius. The service began in 2008 and has been well received by players since. The only thing JDC officials request is a donation of $1,750 to the Birdies For Charity Bonus Fund for each seat.
Even with this year's flight being a bit light — there were 60 passengers on board when there are usually closer to 100 — it still brought nearly $100,000 into the Birdies Bonus Fund.
That price is a bargain for the players, and the charter is a boon to the tournament. Peterson uses the comparison of a first-class flight out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport at costing roughly $5,000. Landing some of the top Open Championship-qualified players here for the JDC is priceless.
“Having those 16 guys in the field this year made a huge difference for the fan experience here,” said Peterson, pointing to 2017 champ Bryson DeChambeau, 2016 champ Ryan Moore, Molinari, Johnson, et al.
While withdrawals and missed cuts hurt the weekend draw a bit, the JDC was still a big success. Having the Champion Golfer of the Year come off a runner-up finish at TPC Deere Run gives this PGA Tour stop even more credibility moving forward.
“Having two winners in the last four years play in our event and then go over and win the Claret Jug makes us feel great,” said Peterson. “Just as important, the number of players on that jet who made the cut and were competitive all week. I think we had eight guys make the cut. … It has proven what we stated from the start, that you can do both and be competitive.”
Another major benefit for the players is that not only do they get to the UK rested and ready to go, their luggage and clubs make it on the same flight as well. There were a number of issues this year with players not getting their clubs or clothes by the time the tournament started.
“In addition to conserving energy and delivering you rested since you sleep on the way over, you don't have any chances of being separated from your luggage,” said Peterson. “That's a big deal for these guys.”
With players having Open success when they get off the charter also gives Peterson an even bigger bargaining chip when he's on the road recruiting for each year's tournament.
“There are already conversations going on on social media understanding that Francesco won this year and Zach won in 2015,” said Peterson. “It validates what we've been saying.”
And emphasizes the fact that the charter will continue to be a major part of the John Deere Classic.
“We will continue it as part of our brand experience,” said Peterson, “especially after this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.