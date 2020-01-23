Plea entered in abuse case; Secret Service testified

CAMBRIDGE — A man has entered a partially negotiated plea to a single count of Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse linked to a case filed in Henry County Circuit Court in 2014.

Casey P. Horner, 43, of Buda represented himself in court on Jan. 17. In 2017, a mistrial was declared seven months after a bench trial. Horner attempted to hire a new attorney the day of the trial and his original attorney was subsequently suspended from practice.

A Secret Service agent administered the original polygraph test to Horner and the agent was flown back from Washington, D.C. to testify during the trial. At the time the test was administered, the agent was stationed in Chicago.

The 14-year-old victim was interviewed at Braveheart Child Advocacy Center in Cambridge and said the defendant had sexual intercourse with her. Horner was interviewed by Kewanee police on more than one occasion and then U.S. Secret Service Agent Aaron Glass administered a polygraph test at which deception was noted. Horner then admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl.

Judge Clayton Lee accepted Horner's plea. The agreement includes a cap of no sentence to the Department of Corrections, but he will have to register as a sexual offender. He will not receive day-for-day credit for time in the county jail.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and a sexual offender evaluation was ordered. Sentencing was set for March 20.

