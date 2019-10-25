Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Linn-Mar Stadium, Marion
Last week: PV stumbled 31-14 to Davenport North. Linn-Mar cruised past Iowa City High 62-14.
Last meeting: PV 35, Linn-Mar 28 (2018)
Overview: Linn-Mar already has clinched the district title and secured a first-round home playoff game. PV, meanwhile, can't qualify for the playoffs. The Lions are averaging 38.8 points a game in district play. QB Marcus Orr has thrown for 1,362 yards and 15 touchdowns versus one interception. Defensively, Linn-Mar has come up with 16 interceptions. Logan Collier leads PV's defense with five sacks. The Spartans were outscored 25-0 in the second half by North a week ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.