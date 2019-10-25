Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Linn-Mar Stadium, Marion

Last week: PV stumbled 31-14 to Davenport North. Linn-Mar cruised past Iowa City High 62-14.

Last meeting: PV 35, Linn-Mar 28 (2018)

Overview: Linn-Mar already has clinched the district title and secured a first-round home playoff game. PV, meanwhile, can't qualify for the playoffs. The Lions are averaging 38.8 points a game in district play. QB Marcus Orr has thrown for 1,362 yards and 15 touchdowns versus one interception. Defensively, Linn-Mar has come up with 16 interceptions. Logan Collier leads PV's defense with five sacks. The Spartans were outscored 25-0 in the second half by North a week ago.

