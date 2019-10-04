Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium

Last week: PV lost at home to Iowa City West 24-7. Muscatine suffered a 10-7 defeat at Iowa City High. 

Last meeting: PV 49, Muscatine 35 (2018)

Twitter: @EvanRRiggs

Radio: 95.1 FM

Overview: The loser of this game likely is out of playoff consideration. The teams played an offensive shootout last season, but points have been at a premium for both squads this year. PV has scored 20 points in its four losses. Muscatine has tallied only 26 points in the past four weeks. The Muskies have used three different quarterbacks. Tim Nimely, who had 257 yards in last year's meeting, leads the Muskies with 494 yards rushing. The Spartans have not lost back-to-back district games since 4A schools went to this setup in 2014.

