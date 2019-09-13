Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last week: PV dropped a 13-7 home contest to Cedar Rapids Prairie. North Scott downed Davenport Central 35-14.
Last meeting: North Scott 21, PV 14 (2018)
Overview: PV has scored just 13 points in two games. North Scott has surrendered only 21 in two contests. The Lancers have won five of the last six meetings, but all of those games have been decided by fewer than 10 points. Spartan QB Ryan Mumey has completed 24 of 38 throws in two games. He's yet to throw a pick or touchdown. North Scott has run the ball 74 times compared to 23 passes in two games.
