After a pair of wins in the regular season against Muscatine, Pleasant Valley’s Jessie Clemons was confident her Spartans could come away with another win.

On Wednesday, Pleasant Valley won the third matchup and got its revenge for losing to the Muskies in the state tournament last season. Muscatine will play for third place for the second year in a row.

A late surge from the Spartans sent them to the state championship game for the first time in five years with a 7-1 win over Muscatine.

Clemons hit a home run and Mary Page Withers blasted a grand slam in a six-run sixth inning to seal the win.

“We have been working hard because of last year,” Clemons said. “Now that we are back in (the state championship), it feels amazing.”

Runs came at a premium until the sixth inning.

The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI Kasey Kane single.

Muscatine’s Maura Chalupa and Pleasant Valley’s Kaitlyn Merkel pitched gems to keep the game close.

But Clemons, who has faced Chalupa a lot in her career, knew what to expect and opened the game up with a solo homer to left field.

“I saw that (Chalupa) pitched me the same pitch, first pitch in all three of my at-bats,” Clemons said. “My coach looked at me and said: ‘Don’t let that first pitch strike go by for a fourth time. Take it yard.’ And I did.”

Chalupa has been tough to crack this season, but Pleasant Valley coach Jose Lara said his team did well executing at the end to break through.

“Just getting the girls ready to swing at the pitch,” Lara said. “Give them a plan and approach. They went up there and they executed. That’s what they do. They go out there and they have an idea clear in their mind and they execute their plan.”

Iowa State commit Clemons has been one of the best hitters in 5A this season and Wednesday was another example. She finished 3-for-4 in the game in Pleasant Valley’s leadoff spot.

“She lives for this,” Lara said. “She loves the game. Look at the way she plays. Look at the way she hits, the way she approaches her at-bats. She’s a natural out there.”

The state championship game Thursday is a big challenge for Pleasant Valley. The Spartans will play Ankeny Centennial at 5:30. The Jaguars boast one of the state’s top offenses.

Lara knows his defense is going to need to step up, much as it did on Wednesday.

“I know they can hit it, so we better be ready to defend it,” he said. “We will be ready for tomorrow. We take a lot of pride in our defense, and we are going to keep doing that. We are going to keep leaning on them.”

PLEASANT VALLEY 7, MUSCATINE 1

Muscatine;000;000;1;—;1;9;0

Pleasant Valley;001;006;x;—;7;12;0

Maura Chalupa (6 ip, 12 h, 7 r, 7 er, 5 bb, 2 so) and Kyleia Salyers; Kaitlyn Merkel (7 ip, 9 h, 1 r, 1 er, 0 bb, 1 so) and Kasey Kane. Two or more hits — Muscatine, Becca Haag 2, Mia Molina 2; PV, Jessie Clemons 3, Reagan Hassel 2, Kane 2, Mary Paige Withers 2. HR — PV, Withers, Clemons. RBIs — Muscatine, Lilly Gray; PV, Withers 4, Kane 2, Clemons.