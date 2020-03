Pleasant Valley cancels high school band trip, citing new coronavirus

Pleasant Valley canceled its high school band trip to Orlando, according to a letter sent to parents Thursday. The decision was made after communication with the Scott County Health Department and the Iowa Public Health Department about changing landscape of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The district is reaching out to Tri-State Tours, the company that helped organize the trip, to either reschedule the trip or negotiate options to reduce the financial loss.

“The clinical risk to the kids is modest, but an infection in one of the students, followed by a two-day bus trip home is likely to result in multiple incubating infections at the time of return that can result in quarantines, introduction of the virus to the schools, transmission change to higher risk individuals like older parents or relatives, and those with underlying diseases,” reads the letter, signed by Superintendent Brian Strusz and High School Principal Darren Erickson.

The district met with band teachers, high school administration and the band parent association president before making the decision.

