Pleasant Valley cancels high school graduation ceremony

The Pleasant Valley school district has canceled its high school graduation ceremony.

Pleasant Valley parents responded in April to a district-wide survey giving them options to celebrate graduation, with administrators agreeing to a traditional ceremony held outdoors in the high school's Spartan Stadium.

The school district sent emails and text messages to parents last week with the cancellation announcement, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases and the potential risk to students and families.

"It is with deepest regret, the Pleasant Valley Community School District is canceling live graduation," the email read. "Due to the increased cases of COVID among our students and the community, we do not want to jeopardize the health of our families. It is not wise to have over 1,000 students and family members in our stadium as the cases continue to increase. Therefore, the decision has been made to cancel the ceremony" which had been scheduled for Saturday, July 11.

School officials planned to hand out diplomas to each student when he or she would have picked up their tickets for graduation.