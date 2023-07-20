FORT DODGE — Even after reaching the finals as the No. 6 seed in the Class 5A softball state tournament, the ending did not go as planned for Pleasant Valley.

The Spartans fell in the state championship game to top-ranked Ankeny Centennial 11-0 in five innings on Thursday night.

The game was over in a hurry, too, with the Jaguars plating six runs in the first inning.

Despite the sour end to the season, Pleasant Valley felt fortunate for the opportunity to play in its first final in five seasons.

“I don’t think anyone expected us to make the state championship,” junior Jessie Clemons said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our girls for putting in the work, the time and the blood, sweat and tears.”

After stealing the show on Thursday, Centennial’s Jordyn Kennedy won the tournament’s MVP award.

The freshman doubled and hit a two-run home run in the game’s first two innings to lead the early onslaught. She finished the night with three RBIs.

Centennial also got a three-run blast from Mariah Belzer.

“You just have to tip your hat to Centennial,” Clemons said. “They are a very solid team. They have great pitching, amazing bats and they were just better than us tonight.”

Despite being underdogs in the first two games at the state tournament, Pleasant Valley knew it could make a run.

Even making it to Fort Dodge was an accomplishment considering the Spartans had to beat a pair of 20-win teams — Dubuque Senior and Linn-Mar — in regionals to clinch a berth.

A belief in themselves led the Spartans to push for the title.

“We knew that we could do it if we believed in ourselves, and we did it as a team,” senior Reagan Hassel said. “We knew we had to fight hard back as a team, and that’s what we said as a team coming into state, altogether that we could do it.”

As one of two seniors and a key team leader this year, Hassel wanted to instill that competitive spirit in the Spartans.

“The biggest thing that I wanted to bring as a senior leader this season was together as a team we are going to bring it,” she said. “We are all truly best friends. That is something that they see, and know that we have a great relationship with each other.

“I think that is something they will carry on in the future. If we love each other and love the game, things will work out.”

Without Hassel and the team’s other senior, Katelyn Keifer, Pleasant Valley is poised to make another run next season.

Mary Paige Winters thinks they will be up for the challenge next season, although it will be without two key pieces.

“I think this puts a fire under us for the future,” Winters said. “The two seniors we lost were really important seniors to us. They were leaders, and they really helped put the team together this year.

“However, I think we will be able to carry this on for next year, and this just gives us more motivation, more energy and I am excited for it already.”

After a pair of state championships in 2017 and 2018, the Spartans are hoping that this run put them back on the map.

“This shows a lot about PV softball because we are not scared of any opponent,” Winters said. “We just have that fight in us, and I think we really showed what PV softball was about.”