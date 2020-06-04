Pleasant Valley grads get recognition

Favorite Quote: "You are braver than you believe, Stronger than you seem, Smarter than you think, and Loved more than you’ll ever know." - A.A. Milne (Winnie the Pooh)

Advice To Future Generations: Do your best from the start, whatever you do don't procrastinate, stand up for your beliefs and always share your opinions, believe in yourself and always be who you are, don't forget to have a little fun now and then because high school is just a moment in time, remember you will go on to do something great, and never forget that you are loved.