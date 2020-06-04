Pleasant Valley grads get recognition

With most high school graduation ceremonies canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 virus, a virtual graduation page was set up to offer seniors a location to celebrate graduation together.
Seniors were offered a chance to upload photos, list accomplishments, offer a favorite quote, and tell the world about their future plans on the website https://qctimes.com/virtual_graduations.
Here are a few of the profiles submitted by Pleasant Valley High School seniors. Graduates from Rivermont Collegiate are feted on Page 10.
Austin Rector
High School: Pleasant Valley
Future Plans: Attend the University of Wisconsin-Plattville
Favorite Memory: When we had no water at the high school for two days and everyone made memes about it
Advice To Future Generations: Take classes that you enjoy and don't take all your electives first year
Parents Names: Kris and Rich Rector
Claire Tomlinson
High School: Pleasant Valley
Future Plans: Claire will attend Iowa State in the fall majoring in Apparel, Merchandising and Design.
Extracurriculars: Claire participated in swimming, cheer, cross country and track over her high school years but was focused this year on all of her college classes through Scott Community College.
Favorite Memory: Claire loves cheering for PV at the football games and loves all of the dances. She is sad to miss prom this year.
Parents Names: Donny and Shauna Tomlinson
Dhananjay Pal
High School: Pleasant Valley
Future Plans: Major in Computer Science and after completing college become a Game Developer
Extracurriculars: Soccer, Swimming, Badminton
Favorite Quote: "The future depends on what we do in the present." - Mahatma Gandhi
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is when I came back to the United States from Canada after a big struggle of getting our visa renewed
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and success will come right behind you.
Parents Names: Parveen Pal, Father and Rajni Pal, Mother
Sunny Wolfe
High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Academic All-State Volleyball
Future Plans: Attend Augustana College to pursue a double major in Kinesiology and Communications and a minor in Psychology
Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball
Favorite Quote: "Sometimes you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory."
Favorite Memory: Beating Liberty at state volleyball and getting to play my last season with my best friends
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take a single day for granted and always try to live in the moment because even if you don't think you will, you'll miss it when it's over.
Parents Names: Melanie and Robert Wolfe
Max Murphy
High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: Brett Greenwood "Total Effort" Memorial Scholarship, 4A Iowa State Cross Country Championship, Qualifying and Running at the Nike National Cross Country Championship in Portland, Oregon
Future Plans: Study Biomedical Engineering at the University of Iowa and run Cross Country and Track and Field
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track and Field, Piano
Favorite Memory: Winning the 4A Iowa State Cross Country Championship
Advice To Future Generations: Be dedicated, be a good teammate, work hard, and continue to believe in yourself.
Parents Names: Derek and Dorrie Murphy
Ellie Scranton
High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Academic All-State Basketball and Soccer, First Team All-State Soccer
Future Plans: Attend University of Arizona and major in Nursing
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Soccer, Student Life Editor for the Spartan Shield, National Honor Society
Favorite Memory: Loved being a part of the basketball and soccer teams throughout high school
Parents Names: Emily and Paul Scranton
Dilan Nair
High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: Iowa Governor's Scholar Recognition, Iowa All-State Band (percussion), AP Scholar with Honors, Rotary International Student of the Month, National Honor Society, Louisiana State Science Fair Finalist
Future Plans: Major in Computer Science in college
Extracurriculars: Percussionist for Marching, Jazz, and Concert bands, Founder and President of PVHS Computer Science Club, Robotics, Software Developer, Mu Alpha Theta, Library Volunteer, Percussion Instructor
Favorite Quote: "Today is a gift. That's why it's called the present."
Favorite Memory: Going with family and friends to Cedar Point, the Roller Coaster Capital of the World
Parents Names: Ranjit and Jabeen Nair
Rachel Heine
High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: All-State Honor Band, SEIBA Honor Band for Clarinet
Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in Graphic Design
Extracurriculars: Band, Orchestra Pit, UNI Honor Band, Augustana Honor Band, St. Ambrose Honor Band
Favorite Quote: "This is where the fun begins." - Anakin Skywalker
Parents Names: Mike and Jamie Heine
Jake Marcov
High School: Pleasant Valley
Future Plans: Attend Dark Horse Institute near Nashville to study Audio Engineering and Music Business
Parents Names: Norm and Angie Marcov
Genavieve German
High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, several Honor Bands
Future Plans: Attend St. Ambrose University in the fall and major in Accounting and possibly Finance and Business Administration
Extracurriculars: Band, Marching Band, Soccer freshman and sophomore year, Cross Country and Track junior year, manager of the Girls Cross Country team senior year
Favorite Quote: "It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves." - William Shakespeare
Favorite Memory: Seeing Mr. Hoffman's enthusiasm in physics each day when he gets to play with toys
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take any day for granted.
Parents Names: Sarah and Robert Knudson and Mark German
Jackson Mists
High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: State Track and Field, Asbury UMC Scholarship, PVEF Scholarship
Future Plans: Run track at Central College
Extracurriculars: Football and Track
Favorite Memory: Being a member of the football and track teams
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every moment ... take nothing for granted.
Parents Names: Amy Moats and Chris Carr
Lily Mitchell
High School: Pleasant Valley
Accomplishments: Girl Scout Bronze, Silver and Gold Award, Nominee for National Gold Award, Girl Member on Girl Scout Board of Directors, Delegate for Girl Scout National Convention
Future Plans: Attend St. Ambrose University in the fall to begin a degree in Biology plus Pre-Health Professions with the end goal of becoming a doctor.
Extracurriculars: Girl Scouts, Youth Group, music activities including Piano, Alto Saxophone, Choir
Favorite Quote: "You are braver than you believe, Stronger than you seem, Smarter than you think, and Loved more than you’ll ever know." - A.A. Milne (Winnie the Pooh)
Favorite Memory: My favorite memories surround Friday night football games with the band and the Saxophone Circle, finding out I made it to Chamber choir, and spending time with an amazing group of friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Do your best from the start, whatever you do don't procrastinate, stand up for your beliefs and always share your opinions, believe in yourself and always be who you are, don't forget to have a little fun now and then because high school is just a moment in time, remember you will go on to do something great, and never forget that you are loved.
Parents Names: Charles and Sandra Mitchell
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!